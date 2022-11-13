Sports Roundup – November 13

LOCAL SPORTS

University:

The X-Men Football team continued their perfect season, dropping the Mount Allison Mounties 21-14 in the Loney Bowl to win their second consecutive AUS championship banner. Third year X-Men receiver/returner Ben Harrington was named Subway player of the game and won the Don Loney trophy as playoff MVP as he had 183 yards in the game including a 94-yard punt return touchdown that kickstarted the X-Men offense early in the first quarter. Quarterback Silas Fagnan went 11 for 21 in the air for 161 yards, while AUS MVP running back Malcolm Bussey had 119 yards on the ground. The win advances the X-Men to the Uteck Bowl national semi-final, where they will take on the Saskatchewan Huskies. The Uteck Bowl will be at St. FX Stadium Saturday afternoon at 1.

Hockey: The top-ranked UNB Reds won a close 2-1 victory over the No. 6 ranked X-Women at the Keating Centre.

Basketball: The X-Men rebounded from Friday’s loss to the UPEI Panthers with a convincing 96-67 win. Dondre Reddick was named the Subway player of the game, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. On the women’s side, the Panthers remain undefeated at home after outscoring the X-Women 85-63.

On a wet and windy afternoon at the U SPORTS national cross country championship in Halifax, the X-Men placed 15th overall, while the X-Women took home a top ten placing, coming in 9th overall. Jacob Benoit was the top finisher for St. FX, securing U SPORTS second team all-Canadian status with an 11th place individual finish and a time of 25:04. AUS champion Allie Sandluck was the top X-Women finisher, coming in 44th overall in a time of 30:47.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers were shut out 9-0 by the league-leading Gulls, while the Novas fell 1-0 to the Wolverines. Today, the Novas tangle with the Rangers in East Hants, and the Bombers host the Western Hurricanes at the Wellness Centre. Both games start at 11 am.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders lost 6-4 to the Wildcats. The teams meet again at the PH Civic Centre at 12:30.

U18 Major: The Pictou County Weeks Majors blanked the CB West Islanders 3-0 at the Wellness Centre. Both teams are on the road today: the Weeks Majors play Steele Subaru at 1:15, while the Islanders take on the Wolfpack at 2:30.

NS Junior: The Strait Pirates face off against the Pictou County Scotians tonight at 6 in Trenton.

Maritime Major Female: The Northern Subway Selects remain undefeated after a 5-0 shutout of the Western Wind in Pictou. Today, the Selects are on the road to play the Penguins at Noon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary. Neal Pionk and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who entered the game on a 6-0-and-1 streak and possession of the league’s third-longest active points streak.

Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as Montreal completed the comeback with a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal. Nick Suzuki scored one goal and added an assist for the Canadiens, who boosted their winning streak to three games. Rickard Rakell and Jeff Petry each had a goal and assist for the visiting Penguins.

Jesper Boqvist scored the tie-breaking goal midway through the third period and the New Jersey Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win. Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who have their longest streak since winning nine in a row in 2007.

Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers. Trae Young scored 27 points for the Hawks, who had a 43-31 rebounding advantage.

Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final two-and-a-half minutes. Jerami Grant scored a season-high 37 points for the Trail Blazers, who finished a six-game road trip at 4-and-2.

T-J Watt is officially back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The N-F-L team has activated Watt off injured reserve in time for Sunday’s visit from the New Orleans Saints. Watt hasn’t played since tearing his left pectoral muscle in a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. While Watt is back, the Steelers will be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has been ruled out with an appendix issue.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Calgary 3 Winnipeg 2

Montreal 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

Ottawa 4 Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 4 Florida 2

Toronto 3 Vancouver 2

St. Louis 3 Vegas 2

New Jersey 4 Arizona 2

Boston 3 Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Nashville 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 4 Carolina 1

Chicago 3 Anaheim 2

Los Angeles 4 Detroit 3

NBA

Indiana 118 Toronto 104

Brooklyn 110 L.A. Clippers 95

Washington 121 Utah 112

Boston 117 Detroit 108

Philadelphia 121 Atlanta 109

Miami 132 Charlotte 115

New Orleans 119 Houston 106

Dallas 117 Portland 112

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

East Final

Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m.

West Final

B.C. at Winnipeg, 4:30 p.m.

NFL

Seattle vs. Tampa Bay (at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.)

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at New York, 12 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.