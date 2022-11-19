Sports Roundup – November 19

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

X-Men Football head coach Gary Waterman says he and his team are looking forward to the challenge of taking on the Saskatchewan Huskies in the Uteck Bowl this afternoon. Waterman says has squad has been looking forward to the national semi-finals since their loss in the same game last season. As for keys to success, Waterman says his team will have to play tough and execute. The Uteck Bowl is set for 1 pm at St. FX stadium.

In Hockey, the UNB Reds used a balanced attack and strong goaltending to beat the X-Men 4-2 at the Aitken Centre. The win was the tenth straight for UNB. The X-Men’s road trip continues with a match against les Aigles Bleus in Moncton tonight. The X-Women are also in New Brunswick, facing off with St. Thomas. Both games begin at 7.

On the Coach K Court tonight, St. FX hosts Memorial. The women tip off at 6, followed by the men at 8.

Maritime Junior Hockey: Pictou County hosts Truro tonight at 7.

NS Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs continue to dominate the Cumberland County Blues, shutting them out 9-0 at the Antigonish Arena. At the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the Strait Pirates edged out Membertou 3-2. Tonight, the Pirates face Membertou on their home ice tonight at 7:30.

The Cabot Highlanders, Novas, Bombers, Weeks Majors, and CB West Islanders are all at the Monctonian Challenge this weekend. Today, the Weeks Majors play King’s Edgehill at 10:30 this morning, and the Islanders face Saint John at 12:15. Playoff seeding begins this afternoon.

Maritime Major Female: The Northern Subway Selects play at 4 at the Hector Arena, Pictou.

High School Hockey: Northumberland hosts North Nova in Westville tonight at 6:30 while the Royals are in East Hants at 7:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Brock Boeser broke his scoreless drought with two goals, Elias Pettersson added another two and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1. Boeser, who is now on a six-game point streak hadn’t scored this season prior to the victory. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots for the Canucks.

Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 127-99 in the first of two consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time M-V-P Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Canadian Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Doncic also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He’s the second-fastest to 50 triple-doubles, one game better than Magic Johnson.

Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White scored 26, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-109 for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 threes. Brandon Ingram hit a season-high five threes and scored 25 for New Orleans, which was playing without star power forward Zion Williamson for a third straight game.

Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 14 rebounds. However, his struggles from the free-throw line, going 4-of-15, were amplified with each attempt in the second half by a raucous Philadelphia crowd.

Jaren Jackson Junior had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant added 19 with 11 assists for Memphis. Canadian star Shai Gilgeous Alexander had his lowest scoring game of the season with 15 points for the Thunder.

Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a 1.525 million-dollar (U-S), one-year contract. Andujar, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25th, hit .250 with nine R-B-Is in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was 1.3 million dollars this season.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 1

NBA

Washington 107 Miami 106 (OT)

Cleveland 132 Charlotte 122 (2OT)

Philadelphia 110 Milwaukee 102

Indiana 99 Houston 91

Memphis 121 Oklahoma City 110

Orlando 108 Chicago 107

Boston 117 New Orleans 109

Dallas 127 Denver 99

Utah 134 Phoenix 133

Golden State 111 New York 101

L.A. Lakers 128 Detroit 121

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.