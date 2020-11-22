Sports Roundup November 22

LOCAL SPORTS

The Halifax Mooseheads hockey team has postponed two games because of a positive COVID-test. A release from the Quebec Major Junior team says an employee tested positive for the virus, but has not been in contact with any players or staff. The release says the team is acting out of an abundance of caution and the postponement wasn’t a directive from public health officials. Both Saturday night’s game against the Charlottetown Islanders and this Wednesday’s game against the Cape Breton Eagles will be rescheduled.

U18 League: At the showcase event at the Pictou County Wellness Centre, the CB West Islanders began the day with a 4-3 victory over the Weeks Majors. Later, they lost 3-2 to Dartmouth. Weeks got the win 5-1 over the Valley Wildcats.

U15 League: On Saturday, the Wearwell Bombers got the win 5-4 over the Cougars, while the Novas fell 5-3 to the Lumberjacks. Today, the Bombers play the Wolverines at the Halifax Forum at Noon, with the Novas hosting the Cougars at 12:30 at the Keating Centre.

Maritime Major Female League: The League-leading Northern Subway Selects picked up another win, 8-1 over the Penguins at the Keating Centre. Sara Stewart had 4 goals for the Selects, with singles from Ava Gennoe, Landyn Pitts, Brooke Thomson and Megan Smith. The teams play again at Noon at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

Junior Hockey: Pictou County Scotians host the Junior Miners at Trenton Arena at 6.

Maritime League: Pictou County hosts the Truro Bearcats at the Wellness Centre. Puck drops 7 pm.

Rural League: Heatherton 7 Pleasantdale 5 St Croix 11 Outlaws 1

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Raptors will have Fred VanVleet for four more years but they’ll reportedly say goodbye to Serge Ibaka. The Raptors signed VanVleet to a four-year contract worth $85 million yesterday but lost Ibaka to the Clippers. The 31-year-old reportedly will rejoin Kawhi Leonard out west on a two-year, $19 million deal.

The dates for next January’s Australian Open will be revealed within the next two weeks according to Tennis Australia. Chief executive Craig Tiley said this in response to unconfirmed reports that the Grand Slam tournament would be pushed to February or later.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have won the right to draft first overall in the 2021 C-F-L Draft. The Saskatchewan Roughriders will select second overall, followed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, B.C. Lions, the Edmonton Football Club, Ottawa Redblacks, Toronto Argonauts, Calgary Stampeders, and the Ti-Cats once more. They possess the Montreal Alouettes’ first-rounder.

A member of Hockey Canada’s “non-core” National Junior Team staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond says the team learned of the positive test Saturday morning. The individual and their close contacts have been placed in quarantine at the team’s hotel in Red Deer.