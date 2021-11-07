Sports Roundup – November 7

LOCAL SPORTS

Atlantic University Sport

The X-Men football team earned a perfect 6-0 regular season record with a hard fought 13-7 win over the visiting Acadia Axemen on Saturday afternoon. St. FX has home field advantage in AUS semifinals next Saturday, November 13th. The first place X-Men will host the fourth place Axemen at 2:00 pm, while the third place Bishop’s Gaiters will travel to Sackville, NB to face the second place Mount Allison Mounties. The semifinal winners will meet in the Subway AUS Loney Bowl championship on November 20th, at the home field of the highest remaining seed.

In Hockey, the fourth-ranked X-Men defeated the Number 8 ranked Saint Mary’s Huskies Saturday night at the Keating Centre. The high scoring game ended in a somber fashion, as Huskies defenseman Dennis Busby left the ice with just over a minute left in the game with a serious cut to the hand. Busby and an X-Men player were both racing for the puck in the Huskies zone as their net was empty in favour of an extra attacker. Both players went down and the X skate clipped Busby’s hand/wrist area. As the teams waited for an update, both head coaches, in consultation with the game officials, made the decision to suspend the game in light of the serious incident. The final score was 7-5 for the X-Men.

The X-Women Soccer team square off with the Acadia Axewomen in Sydney today with the AUS Championship on the line. Game time is 1 pm.

Two Nova Scotian runners will lead the charge in the upcoming Atlantic Conference later this month. Siona Chisholm of St. FX and Andrew Peverill of Saint Mary’s won the women’s and men’s Atlantic University Sport championships last weekend in Moncton. The pair will head to Laval University to race for the Canadian university cross-country championships.

NS Under 15 Major Hockey: The Wearwell Bombers edged out the Harbour Storm 6-5 at the Wellness Centre, while the Novas were overwhelmed 8-2 in Dartmouth by the Whalers. This morning, the Bombers visit the Joneljim Cougars at 11:15, and the Novas host the Truro Bearcats at 12:30 at the Keating Centre.

NS Under 18 Major Hockey: The CB West Islanders suffered a 7-5 loss to the Mustangs. The teams meet again at 1 today at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood.

NS Junior Hockey: The Strait Pirates lost 4-2 on the road to the Privateers. In Trenton, the Pictou County Scotians blanked Cumberland County 6-0. The Blues and Scotians will meet again tonight in Trenton. Game time 6 pm.

Maritime Junior Hockey: Most of the scoring took place in the first period, but the Valley Wildcats potted one in the second to make the difference, defeating the Weeks Crushers 4-3.

NS Under 18 AAA Female Hockey: The Northern Subway Selects remain undefeated following a 5-0 win over the Penguins at the Hector Arena in Pictou. Brooke Thompson had a hat trick for the Selects, with singles from Julia MacDonald and Sara Stewart. Gabby Arsenault recorded the shutout.

Rural League: Heatherton 2 St Croix 1, Pleasantdale 5 Outlaws 4

Following a pair of wins, the Dr. JH Gillis Boys Hockey team had their first loss in the Cheetah Classic Hockey Tournament in Bedford. They were shut out by the host team Cheetahs 3-0, preventing them from reaching today’s semifinals.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Blue Bombers accomplished a feat 37 years in the making. Winnipeg defeated the Montreal Alouettes 31-21 to finish the C-F-L season with a perfect 7-and-0 record at home. It’s the first time since 1984 that the Bombers do not lose a single home game all season.

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice and had an assist, and the Calgary Flames extended their point streak to 10 games with an emphatic 6-0 victory over the New York Rangers. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for his league-leading fourth shutout. The Flames are 7, 0, and 3 since their season-opening loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

The Arizona Coyotes have won an N-H-L game for the first time this season. Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including the game-winner with 65 seconds remaining, to lead the Coyotes past the Seattle Kraken 5-4. The Coyotes avoided breaking the franchise record for most losses to start a season.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory. The 76ers defeated the Chicago Bulls 114-105. It was coach Doc Rivers’ one-thousandth career win. The Sixers topped Chicago for the second time in four nights.

Devin Booker scored 38 points and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-117 in the N-B-A. Phoenix has won four straight and moved to 5-and-3 this season. Atlanta fell to 4-and-6.

Pitcher Trevor Bauer declined to opt out of his contract to become a free agent. Bauer agreed to a 102-million dollar, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in February. He has been on paid leave since July 2nd while he is investigated under M-L-B’s domestic violence policy.

Brad Gushue of St. John’s N.L., will face Scotland’s Bruce Mouat in the men’s final of the Grand Slam of Curling’s National, while Canadian Tracy Fleury takes on Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg in the women’s final. Three-time Canadian champion Gushue advanced to the final with a 5-2 victory over Calgary’s Kevin Koe in the first semifinal Saturday while Mouat dispatched Switzerland’s Peter de Cruz 7-2. Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., eliminated Kelsey Rocque of Edmonton with a 6-3 semifinal victory. Hasselborg narrowly edged Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni 5-4. The finals are set for Sunday at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. The $300,000 National featured 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams in a triple knockout of three brackets.

Saturday’s Scores

NHL

Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 3

Florida 5 Carolina 2

Philadelphia 2 Washington 1

Columbus 4 Colorado 2

Detroit 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 2 Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5 Boston 2

Vegas 5 Montreal 2

Minnesota 5 Pittsburgh 4 (SO)

Arizona 5 Seattle 4

Calgary 6 N.Y. Rangers 0

New Jersey 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

NBA

Denver 95 Houston 94

Miami 118 Utah 115

Philadelphia 114 Chicago 105

Dallas 107 Boston 104

Phoenix 121 Atlanta 117

Portland 105 L.A. Lakers 90

CFL

Toronto 23 Ottawa 20

Winnipeg 31 Montreal 21

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.