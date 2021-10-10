Sports Roundup – October 10

LOCAL SPORTS

University Varsity Sports:

In Exhibition Action on Coach K Court, the X-Men established an early lead and kept it throughout the game, defeating the UPEI Panthers 88-67.

The X-Women picked up their first pre-season win, defeating the Dalhousie Tigers 77-59. After a close first half, the X-Women outscored Dal 49-32 in the second half to secure the win.

In Hockey, The X-Men remain undefeated early in the season, fending off Acadia 2-1 at the Keating Centre in a closely contested game. The X-Men record improves to 2-0-0 with the victory.

In Men’s Baseball, the X-Men record is now 6-10 following a pair of losses to Saint Mary’s at Beazley Field. In Game One, the Huskies edged out St. FX 2-1, then got the shut out 5-0 in the second game.

Maritime Junior Hockey League:

On the road, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers took it to a Shoot Out, defeating the Summerside Western Capitals 3-2.

Nova Scotia Under 16 AAA Hockey League:

The Cabot Highlanders lost a close match 3-2 to the Valley Wildcats in Port Hawkesbury. The teams meet again at the Civic Centre at 12:30 today.

Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League:

The Cape Breton West Islanders were defeated 4-3 by the Halifax McDonalds. Today’s rematch is at 1 in Port Hood.

The Pictou County Weeks Majors fell 6-3 to Steele Subaru. The Majors will try again for a win at the Wellness Centre today – puck drops at Noon.

Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League:

East Hants Penguins at Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs 7:30 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame is postponing this year’s induction ceremony, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Brunswick. Organizers are now planning a “doubleheader” weekend on PEI in November 2022, when both this year’s class and next year’s will be enshrined. Nominations for the Class of 2022 are open until April 1: information on the nomination process and the online form is available at the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame website.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 9-2 to even their N-L Division Series at one game apiece. Pitcher Julio Urias shut down San Francisco and contributed an R-B-I single. The best-of-five series shifts to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Monday night.

The Atlanta Braves topped Milwaukee 3-0 to tie their National League Division Series at one game apiece. The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings but couldn’t get a key hit. The best-of-five series heads to Atlanta for Game 3 tomorrow.

An injury in Toronto’s final N-H-L pre-season game. Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev was knocked down to the ice and suffered a hand injury late in the first period of Toronto’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. The winger left the game and did not return. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe classified Mikheyev’s injury as “not short term.”

The Oilers scored on the power play and shorthanded to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in the final N-H-L exhibition game for both teams. Stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl didn’t dress for Edmonton. The teams meet again Wednesday in the opening game of the regular season.

The Vancouver Whitecaps’ four-game unbeaten streak is over. The Caps lost 4-1 to the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer. Brian White scored the lone goal for the Canadian team. The Sounders clinched their 13th straight playoff berth with the victory.

Bo Levi Mitchell was all praise for one of his teammates. The Stampeders quarterback says he’s never played with a better kicker than Rene Paredes. The C-F-L kicker made five field goals in Calgary’s 22-19 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders _ including the game-winner from 44 yards out with the final kick of the game.

British boxer Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round. Fury retained his W-B-C title in a thrilling conclusion to the heavyweight trilogy. Fury finished the fight by sending Wilder face-first to the canvas with a right hand fired from high in the air.

