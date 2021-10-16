Sports Roundup – October 16

LOCAL SPORTS

University Varsity Athletics

In Hockey, the X-Women took their first loss of the season, as a trio of power play goals led the way to a 4-3 victory for the UPEI Panthers. The X-Women record is now 2-1-0. The X-Men also took a loss, falling 4-3 to UPEI.

In Women’s Rugby, the Axewomen finished the regular season undefeated, outscoring the defending AUS champion X-Women 39-26. The X-Women will host UPEI in the AUS semi-final game next Saturday. The winner of that match faces Acadia in Wolfville for the AUS championship October 31st.

Saturday:

Cross Country: X-Women and X-Men Cross Country at UNB/St. Thomas Invitational Meet 12 and 1 pm In Fredericton

AUS Women’s Soccer: Acadia at St. FX 1 pm St. FX Stadium

AUS Men’s Soccer: Acadia at St. FX 3:15 pm St. FX Stadium

AUS Women’s Hockey: UNB at St. FX 7 pm Keating Centre

At the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball Playoffs in Charlottetown, St. FX lost their first game 13-3 to Holland College. The X-Men will play twice today, against Acadia and UNB. First game is at 1 pm.

Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League:

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs improve to 3-1, following a 5-3 victory over the Eskasoni Junior Eagles.

The Strait Pirates have two wins under their belt, shutting out the Pictou County Scotians 7-0 at home. The Scotians are 1-1.

Saturday:

Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs at Brookfield Elks 4 pm

Maritime Junior Hockey League:

The Valley Wildcats outscored the Pictou County Weeks Crushers 2-1. The Wildcats improve to 3-3, while the Crushers have only one win in six games played so far this season.

Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League:

Saturday:

Pictou County WearWell Bombers at Valley Wildcats 3 pm

The Novas at The Gulls 6:45 pm

Sunday:

The Novas at Harbour Storm 11 am

Joneljim Cougars at Pictou County WearWell Bombers 11 am Pictou County Wellness Centre

Nova Scotia Under 16 AAA Hockey League:

Saturday: Admirals at Cabot Highlanders 6 pm, Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre

Sunday: Admirals at Cabot Highlanders 12:30 pm, Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre

Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League:

Saturday:

Valley Wildcats at Cape Breton West Islanders 6 pm, Al MacInnis Sports Centre, Port Hood (doors open at 5pm) No restrictions on attendance, however proof of vaccination must be provided and masks must be worn. For those unable to attend, the game will be live streamed on the Islanders’ Face Book page.

Pictou County Weeks Majors at Cole Harbour Wolf Pack 7:15 pm

Sunday:

Valley Wildcats at Cape Breton West Islanders 1 pm, Al MacInnis Sports Centre, Port Hood (doors open at noon) No restrictions on attendance, however proof of vaccination must be provided and masks must be worn. For those unable to attend, the game will be live streamed on the Islanders’ Face Book page.

Halifax McDonalds at Pictou County Weeks Majors 1 pm Pictou County Wellness Centre

NATIONAL SPORTS

Redemption for the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Pettersson and J-T Miller scored shootout goals to lead Vancouver to a 5-4 road win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Vancouver opened its campaign with a 3-2 shootout loss Wednesday in Edmonton.

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin received a one-game suspension for roughing forward Mathieu Joseph of the Tampa Bay Lightning during Thursday night’s game. Larkin received a match penalty for the second-period incident. He’ll be over 30-thousand dollars U-S lighter in the pocketbook as a result.

The Houston Astros struck first in the American League championship series. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa both homered to lead Houston to a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox in the series opener. The Astros rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to secure the victory.

Zach Collaros threw two touchdown passes as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Edmonton Elks 26-16 to become the first C-F-L team to clinch a playoff berth. Winnipeg improved its league-best record to 9-and-1 and is now 7-and-0 within the West Division. Edmonton suffered its fifth straight loss and dropped to 0-and-5 at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals will be without head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Sunday when they face the Cleveland Browns after he tested positive for COVID-19. Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen will also miss the contest following positive tests. Defensive co-ordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special-teams co-ordinator Jeff Rodgers will share head-coaching duties.

Canadian rookie Chuba Hubbard is expected to be in Carolina’s starting backfield Sunday when the Panthers face the Minnesota Vikings. Incumbent Christian McCaffrey will miss a third straight game for Carolina with a hamstring injury. Hubbard ran for 101 yards last week in a loss to Philadelphia.

Friday’s Games

MLB post-season: American League Championship Series

Houston 5 Boston 4 (First game of best-of-seven series)

CFL

Winnipeg 26 Edmonton 16.

NHL

Vancouver 5 Philadelphia 4 (SO)

New Jersey 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Minnesota 2 Anaheim 1

NBA Pre-Season

Miami 121 Boston 100

Cleveland 110 Indiana 94

Detroit 112 Philadelphia 108

New York 115 Washington 113

Dallas 114 Milwaukee 103

Chicago 118 Memphis 105

San Antonio 126 Houston 98

Golden State 119 Portland 97

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB post-season

American League Championship Series

Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 4:20 p.m (Houston leads series 1-0)

National League Championship Series

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (Start of series)

CFL

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at B.C., 7 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at CF Montreal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.