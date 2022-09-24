Sports Roundup – September 24

Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Toronto 10-6, tying the Blue Jays at the top of the American League wild-card standings. The win clinched the season series and the tiebreaker for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays. After six total runs between the fifth and sixth innings and tied at 6-6, Toronto had no answer the remainder of the way as the Rays scored four runs in the eighth to seal it.

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. Pujols connected for his second home run of the game, a three-run drive against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the fourth inning of an 11-0 win.

Aaron Judge was held without a homer for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4. Jose Trevino singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the eighth inning, and the first-place Yankees reduced their magic number to five for clinching the A-L East title.

Brady Singer pitched seven strong innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-1 victory over Seattle, cutting the Mariners’ lead for the final A-L wild-card spot to three games. Playing without all-star rookie centre fielder Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners lost for the sixth time in eight games. Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain shortly before the game.

Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing one-thousand R-B-Is for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3. McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. The five-time all-star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to one-thousand-and-two R-B-Is.

Eugene Lewis scored the game-winning touchdown on a nine-yard catch from Trevor Harris to seal an Alouettes 23-16 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats tonight. Lewis broke the 1000-yard receiving mark on the winning play finishing his night with seven catches, 52 yards and two touchdowns. Montreal now moves within one and a half games of the East Division-leading Toronto Argonauts.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 23 Hamilton 16

Major League Baseball

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 4

Baltimore 6 Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10 Toronto 6

Cleveland 6 Texas 3

Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 4 Minnesota 2

Kansas City 5 Seattle 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5 Cincinnati 3

Miami 5 Washington 2

Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 1

Colorado 4 San Diego 3 (10 innings)

San Francisco 6 Arizona 5

St. Louis 11 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 9 Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Calgary at B.C., 10 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

NHL Pre-Season

Ottawa at Toronto, 1 p.m. (1st game)

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. (2nd game)

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Arizona at Intrust Bank Arena, 8 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.