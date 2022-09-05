Sports Roundup – September 5

LOCAL SPORTS

NS U18 Major Exhibition: CB West Islanders avenged an 8-0 loss on Saturday, defeating the Pictou Weeks Majors 4-3 in Port Hawkesbury.

NS U16 AAA Exhibition: Cabot Highlanders vs CB Jets – 2pm @ Membertou Sports Centre

NATIONAL SPORTS

Teoscar Hernandez’s R-B-I single in the seventh inning scored the go-ahead run as the Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh with a 4-3 win over the Pirates. The Blue Jays improved to a season-best 14 games over .500 to maintain their hold on the American League’s third wildcard spot. Toronto opens a four-game series in Baltimore Monday with a double-header.

Dustin Johnson is a winner for the first time in 19 months — and he did so in dramatic fashion at a LIV Golf tournament in Bolton, Massachusetts. Johnson made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first playoff hole. That beat Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann in the first LIV Golf sudden-death playoff. Johnson’s last win was the Saudi International in February 2021. He has earned nearly 10-million dollars in just four events on the Saudi-funded rival league.

Brianne Jenner scored twice and her teammates endured intense pressure in the final two minutes as Canada defeated the unbeaten United States 2-1 to win gold at the women’s world hockey championship in Denmark. Canada, which lost once in the preliminary round robin to the U-S, was outshot 21-19 in Sunday’s final. Czechia beat Switzerland 4-2 earlier in the day to claim the bronze medal.

Nick Kyrgios has eliminated defending U-S Open champion and number-one-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of men’s singles action. Kyrgios beat Medvedev in four sets. This is the first time Kyrgios has reached the quarterfinals in New York. This extends the recent run of high-level play for the 27-year-old Australian who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July.

C-F Montreal spotted Toronto F-C two goals in the first seven minutes of the game and then stormed back with four goals enroute to a 4-3 Major League Soccer victory Saturday night at Toronto’s BMO Field. Montreal set single-season franchise records for wins with 16 and for points with 52. In San Jose, the last-place Earthquakes scored twice in the first half and buried the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0. Vancouver is eight points back of seventh-place Portland and the final playoff berth in the West.

A 55-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio lifted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. The longest field goal of Liegghio’s C-F-L career came with two minutes and 49-seconds left in the game. The win clinched a playoff spot for the 11-and-1 Bombers with the Riders dropping to 6-and-6. The Prairie rivals play again Saturday in Winnipeg.

Sunday’s Results

Women’s World Hockey Championship at Herning, Denmark

Bronze-Medal Final

Czechia 4 Switzerland 2

Gold-Medal Final

Canada 2 United States 1

CFL

Winnipeg 20 Saskatchewan 18

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 3

American League

Oakland 5 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 6 Cleveland 3 (11 innings)

Boston 5 Texas 2

Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

Minnesota 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 1

National League

Colorado 8 Cincinnati 4 (First game)

Cincinnati 10 Colorado 0 (Second game)

Atlanta 7 Miami 1

Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 5 Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 9 San Diego 4

Major League Soccer

CF Montreal 4 Toronto FC 3

Portland 2 Atlanta 1

Colorado 0 D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 L.A. Galaxy 2

New England 3 New York City FC 0

Seattle 2 Houston 1

San Jose 2 Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Real Salt Lake 0

Orlando City at Miami ppd.

Monday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Minnesota (Archer 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-9) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 1:05 p.m., (First game)

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Tampa Bay (Patino 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 9-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-2), 4:35 p.m., (Second game)

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-12), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Perez 10-5) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-6), 9:38 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 1-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1), 10:10 p.m.