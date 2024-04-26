Listen Live

Spring Lobster Fishing Opening in Portions of the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence

Apr 26, 2024 | Local News

There are some changes to the opening of the Lobster fishing seasons along the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, which includes areas along Pictou, Antigonish and Inverness Counties.

Lobster Fishing Areas 26A-1 and 26A-3 which covers much of the Northumberland Strait off northern Nova Scotia will open Saturday morning at 6 a.m. It was scheduled to open this morning. Lobster Fishing Area 26A-2, an area closest to the Strait of Canso opens as scheduled today.

Lobster Fishing Area 26B-South, a portion off the southern half of Inverness county opens on Monday, while 26B-North, off northern Inverness County opens on May 6th. Both of those opening dates are unchanged


