SRCE Regional Executive Director says There’s been Lots of Work to get Schools Ready for This Fall

With today being the first day of the new school year, Paul Landry, regional executive director for the Strait Regional Centre for Education, said it took a lot of work and preparation over the summer to get schools ready to host students. Since June, maintenance staff were in schools prepping the facilities and, after the province announced the back to school plan in July, the SRCE had more specifics on what was needed to get the schools student-ready.

On Friday afternoon, Landry said preparations for the new year went well. He said he visited all 20 schools in the SRCE and expected them to be ready to welcome students.

Landry said the SRCE’s first priority is ensuring the safe return of students and staff back to in-class learning.