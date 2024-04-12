St. FX Alumnus Gardiner MacDougall named Head Coach of Canada’s U18 Men’s Hockey Team for Upcoming World Championship in Finland

A St. FX graduate, Gardiner MacDougall, will lead Team Canada in the upcoming Canadian National Men’s U18 World Hockey Championship in Finland.

MacDougall has been named head coach of the team. The tournament is from April 25th to May 5th.

MacDougall is the winningest coach in Canadian university men’s hockey history.

He led UNB to a perfect 43-and-0 in exhibition, regular season and post-season play as the Reds defended their University Cup title.

MacDougall also notched his 600th career win during the season and named the U Sports Coach of the Year for the third time. He has led the UNB to nine national titles in 24 seasons.