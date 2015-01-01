St. FX Athletics celebrates the Achievements of 83 student-athletes named Academic All-Canadians

STFX Athletics honored its 83 U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians for 2022-23 Thursday. Academic All-Canadians are student-athletes who achieve an 80 per cent average or above while consuming a year of eligibility competing for a varsity team.

There were 34 male and 49 female student-athletes who earned the distinction. The X-Women Soccer team had the highest percentage of any STFX team with 63 per cent of the team members earning the distinction. The X-Men Cross Country team had 50 per cent of the team named as Academic All-Canadians.

There were 33 first-time Academic All-Canadians, 23 second-timers, and 18 who were three-time Academic All-Canadians. Among the seven student-athleteswho are four-time U SPORTS Academic All-Canadians are Jacob Benoit, Will Chapman, Kathleen Dolan, Christina Gentile, Sarah Lapensee, Amanda Smith, and Jay Turnsek. STFX hockey player Josie Chisholm was a five-time Academic All-Canadian, and rugby player Hannah Ellis was a six-time recipient, having taken advantage of the extra year of eligibility with the season lost due to the pandemic.

The Athletic Director’s awards for academic achievement, presented to the top STFX male and female academic student-athletes, went to Lauren Steinberg from the X-Women rugby team and Oliver Storseth from the X-Men soccer team