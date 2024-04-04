St. FX Athletics Recognizes Excellence in Year-End Gala

The STFX Athletic Department honoured the athletic accomplishments of their varsity student-athletes this week at the Athletic Awards Gala last night at the STFX Saputo Centre. X-Women Soccer forward Amanda Smith was named the STFX Female Student-Athlete of the Year, while X-Men Soccer midfielder Kyle Cordeiro and X-Men Football quarterback Silas Fagnan were co-winners of the STFX Male Student-Athlete of the Year title.

The 2024 Community X-Cellence award recipients are Elizabeth Kennedy from X-Women Basketball and Oliver Storseth from X-Men Soccer. The STFX Community X-Cellence awards recognize community initiative and involvement, volunteer experience and extra-curricular contributions outside of the student-athlete’s varsity and academic experiences within the past academic school year.

Graham Kennedy was honoured with the 2024 STFX Coach of the Year award. In his 15th season behind the helm of the X-Men Soccer team, and 11th season coaching the X-Women Soccer squad, Coach Kennedy was awarded both the AUS men’s and women’s soccer coach of the year awards for the first time ever in AUS history, and he was honoured as the U SPORTS national women’s soccer coach of the year.

The ‘X-Ceptional Award’ which recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to contribute in a positive manner to STFX Athletics, was awarded to Bill and Bernice Kiely. Bill and Bernice are dedicated fans who are regular attendees at STFX games, be it in the gymnasium, stadium, rink or trail, and they rarely miss a home game in any X-Men or X-Women sport. They often take to the road for AUS playoff games and championships and Bernice even hopped on the plane to Vancouver this past fall to cheer on the X-Men Football team.