St. FX Business Student Luke White Receives Prestigious Frank H. Sobey Awards For Excellence in Business

A third year St. FX University Business student is one of eight students from across Atlantic Canada to be recognized for outstanding achievement. Luke White is a recipient of the prestigious $45,000 Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies.

The eight winners are chosen from 32 nominations provided by Deans of Business, based on their entrepreneurship, supporting communities where they live and work, and employment experience. The remaining 24 nominees will each receive a $3,500 in recognition of their achievements.

White is taking an advanced accounting major and a minor in computer science. He was born in Switzerland as a dual German-Canadian citizenship and raised in Vancouver.

He entered entrepreneurship very early in life, starting a tennis racket stringing service in Grade 8. Last summer, he launched Window Wonders Window Cleaning, employing 7 students.

At St. FX University, White has been involved in various activities, including co-chair for the recent Pucks for Purpose hockey game, raising more than $55,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society and Motionball for Special Olympics.