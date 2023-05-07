St. FX Confers Honourary Degrees to Former Coady Director John Gaventa and Health Promotion Pioneer Irving Rootman

St. FX University conferred two honourary degrees at its Spring Convocation Sunday. At its

morning convocation, St. FX presented a Doctor of Laws degree to former Coady Institute Director John Gaventa. Gaventa led the institute for four years, beginning in 2011. Gaventa, in accepting his honourary degree, acknowledged the many staff he worked with at the Coady in attendance, saying he was sharing this award with their presence.

In his address to graduates, Gaventa says three issues they will face stand out in particular; climate change, extreme global economic inequality, and a world-wide decline in democracy and a resurgence in authoritarianism. He asked graduates to create a better future by being bold in the fight for stability, equity and democracy.

Gaventa also told graduates as they prepare to leave St. FX, don’t worry if their life isn’t planned yet, keep learning and believe in the power of small steps.

St. FX also conferred an honourary degree to Dr. Irving Rootman, a global pioneer in health promotion.

In his more than 40 year career in public service and academia, Rootman has worked towards

positive change in health policy and practice. He has been a researcher, research manager, and educator with the federal government, the World Health Organization, the University of Toronto and the University of Victoria.

In a pre-recorded message from his home in Vancouver, Rootman says he is honoured to receive the recognition from St. FX. He says it is one of Canada’s oldest and prestigious universities, with values of integrity, dignity, truth and respect for all, as well as focusing on leadership, social justice and community development; all of which promote health in the population.

In his address to graduates, Rootman urged them to look for the positives and let that guide them in life. He says that won’t resolve all the problems of the world, but perhaps accentuating the positive will help avoid or at least minimize the dystopian world represented in the news as well as their own observations and experiences.