St. FX Human Kinetics Professor helps fit professional Baseball Players with the proper Bat

A St. FX Human Kinetics professor who specializes in sport biomechanics was in Arizona earlier

this year to the spring training facility of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers. Sasho MacKenzie was there on February 18th and 19th , prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, fitting players with the most appropriate bat for them. MacKenzie was working with Baseball Performance Lab and Marucci Sports, a top bat provider to the major leagues.

MacKenzie says a number of factors are taken into consideration to match a player with the right bat, including height, weight, arm length and range of motion; which will puts them into a certain category of bat initially before further testing is done.

MacKenzie says they saw about 30 players both in the major and minor leagues with the Dodgers. MacKenzie say for some players it may not be just a single bat, but also a bat to deal with a certain type of pitch they struggle with.

MacKenzie says they also visited the Texas Rangers Spring Training facility on February 20th.