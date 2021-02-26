St. FX Indigenous Student Centre-Kiknu “Our Home” Opens

The Indigenous Student Centre at St. FX University has been officially opened. It will be known

as Kiknu which means “Our Home” in English.

A ceremony to mark the opening was held at the Coady Institute’s Dennis Hall Friday afternoon.

Fourth year student and Master of Ceremonies Jeneva Dennis says the centre is a place where she can come to study, talk to people and to hold her culture close.

St. FX President Dr. Andy Hakin says he sees the centre as a place that will bring people together, where peer mentoring and learning can happen organically, that promotes the success of students and creates an environment that promotes friendship and helps in the journey to bring about truth and reconciliation.