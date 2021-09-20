St. FX Political Science Professor expects Liberal Minority Government In Federal Election

A local political science professor expects a minority government will be running Canada once

today’s election wraps up.

Jim Bickerton, a professor at StFX University, said the campaign did not go as hoped for the Liberals or Conservatives, with early Conservative momentum stalling. At the same time, the Liberals called the election with the hopes of earning a majority government and Bickerton said they’re nowhere near that territory at the moment.

As for predictions, Bickerton said he sees the Liberals holding on to government, based on the distribution of support. He said they’re tied in the polls but the Liberal vote is more efficient in terms of turning votes into seats. He suspected the Conservatives will pick up more seats this time but not enough to overtake the Liberals.