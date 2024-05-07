St. FX Psychology Professor and Department Chair Dr. Erin Austen named a recipient of the 3M National Teaching Fellowship

St. FX psychology professor and department chair Dr. Erin Austen has received a national award.

Austen has been named recipient of the 3M National Teaching Fellowship. It is Canada’s most prestigious recognition of excellence in educational leadership and teaching at the post secondary level. Up to 10 Fellows are selected annually.

It recognizes the highest ideals of teaching excellence and knowledge with a commitment to encourage and support the educational experience of every learner.

Psychology professor and former Dean of Arts Dr. Karen Brebner says her colleague is a consummate professional and an outstanding educator whose impact on students and the entire institution can’t be overstated.

Austen can be found leading her classes around campus as students discuss the day’s lecture material, encouraging them to take their work out to the university and the local community to broaden their impact on their discoveries.

Austen was the recipient of the university’s Outstanding Teaching Award in 2017-2018.