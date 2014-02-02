St.FX Researchers Awarded more than $1.2 million from the Federal Government

St. FX University researchers have received more than $1.2 million from the federal government. The funding from Ottawa are two Canada Research Chair and two Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada Awards.

Sociology professor Dr. Katie Aubrecht is receiving $500,000 over five years to gather knowledge about mental health disability in rural settings.

Human Nutrition professor Dr. Marcia English will get $600,000 over five years to understand and improve the flavour and texture and nutritional properties of plant based foods.

Mathematics and Statistics professor Dr. Kyran Cupido is being provided almost $50,000 to study life expectancy in Atlantic Canada.

Arts Department professor Dr. Catherine Girard has been awarded more than $56,000 to study archives collected on a Mi’kmaq hieroglyph writing system that pre-dates contact with European explorers and settlers. It includes examining colonial archives in Vienna and Paris that contain printing plates, images, objects and documents connected to the publication of two illustrated prayer books in the 1600’s and 1800’s written mostly in this Indigenous script.