St. FX Students Union Encouraging Students to Vote in the Federal Election

The StFX Students Union is running a Get out The Vote campaign for the upcoming federal election.

Ben Fairhurst, vice president of external affairs for the StFX students union, said they partnered

with the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations with the goal of increasing student voter turnout. He said the plan is to provide students with information on how, when, and where to vote, as well as the importance of voting. He said there will be registration and polling info available on campus between now and the election on the 20th. They are also releasing and interview series with the candidates.

On Thursday, the students union is hosting a GOTV barbecue followed by a Q and A session with the candidates at the MacKay Room. The event runs from 4- 7p.m..

Fairhurst said the idea behind the Get out the Vote campaign and events is to get students informed and empowered to use their vote this election.