St. FX University Presents Teaching and Outreach Awards at Fall Convocation

St. FX presented two awards to faculty at the university’s fall convocation on Saturday.

The Outstanding Staff Teaching Award was presented to Sherry Neville-MacLean, who has been a lab instructor in the Department of Psychology since August, 2018. Neville-MacLean is an enthusiastic educator, committed to student learning and willing to try new approaches to teach, including new technology. Recently she took leadership role in the Brain and Behaviour labs which she and Dr. Erin Mazerolle introduced a service learning component in which students ran the first-ever Antigonish Brain Bee, a high school neuroscience competition.

The recipient of the Outreach Award is Pauline MacIntosh of the Coady Institute. MacIntosh worked with the university’s Extension Department until its merger with the Coady International Institute in 2021. An experienced adult educator and facilitator, MacIntosh has been very active in her community, volunteering with such groups as the Canadian Cancer Society, Tree of Lights, Antigonish Guysborough Early Childhood Intervention and 4-H. She currently serves as vice chair of the St. Andrews Community Partnership Board, Vice Chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Board of Directors and vice chair of the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council Board of Directors.