St. FX University Psychology Professor launches study on How we Are Coping During COVID-19

A St. FX University Psychology professor wants to know how you are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Karen Blair has teamed up with Indiana University professor Dr. Debby Herbenick to launch a COVID-19 Interpersonal Coping Daily Diary Study. Blair says they want to get a sense of how people are doing as they are spending more time at home, away from family, friends and social gatherings.

If you’re interested in participating in the study visit www.copingstudy.com/covid. You will be asked to take a 30 minute intake survey, with the option of signing up to participate in a daily diary. With the daily diary, participants will take a five minute survey summarizing their day, asking them how they are doing, who they are worried about, what they did, happy memories and what stressed them out.