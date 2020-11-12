St. FX University Reaches Out to Students on Holiday Travel Plans and Returning Back to Winter Term

With the completion of the fall term approaching, St. FX University is now looking ahead to the

winter term. The school has reached out to students, asking them to submit plans for the holiday break and their return to Antigonish in the New Year.

The university has supplied an online form for the students to fill out which includes travel plans over the break; where they are going, dates, and how they are getting there. For students living in residence, the university has asked if they plan to stay on campus over the break. The university is also asking students travelling outside the Atlantic bubble over the holidays where they will stay for their isolation period after arriving back from their break. Students returning to Antigonish from outside the region must quarantine for two weeks.

The university has also scheduled several planning information session next Thursday for residents of the Town and County of Antigonish to discuss plans for the Christmas break and the return of students for the winter term. Sessions will be held virtually at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.