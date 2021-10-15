St. FX University to hold a Virtual Open House this Weekend

StFX University is hosting a virtual open house this weekend.

Brian Scriver, associate registrar recruitment with StFX, said the university decided to

transition its usual in-person open house to a virtual event in order to reach the same amount of people who want to attend while also keeping everyone safe.

He said people can register up and including Saturday, they will log into a portal to hear a welcome from StFX president Andy Hakin and academic VP and provost Tim Hynes, followed by a series of events where they can meet with faculty and learn about programs, the campus, and broader community. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and run until 3 p.m.. A link to the registration page can be found at stfx.ca/openhouse

Scriver said they will like have another open house in the spring, potentially in-person.