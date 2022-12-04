St. FX University to Recognize more than 350 Graduates at Fall Convocation

St. FX University will recognize the achievements of more than 350 graduates at the school’s Fall

Convocation this afternoon.

The university will also confer an Honourary Degree to 1982 St. FX graduate Faisal Joseph, an advocate for the Islamic community in Canada. At a time when relations between Muslim and non-Muslim Canadians hit a low point following the 9-11 terrorist attacks in September, 2001; Joseph became a de facto spokesperon for the Islamic community. Joseph, a respected lawyer in London. Ontario; continues to call for greater interfaith dialogue between Muslims and Christians.

This year’s St. FX Outreach Award will be presented to Dr. Maureen Coady, a faculty member with the university’s department of Adult Education since 2007. Coady has been active in her community with a number of organizations as a participant, facilitator, director, chair and advisor.

The Outstanding Staff Teaching Award is going to Yogesh (Yoe-gesh) Kumar Ghore (Gore-ay). He has been teaching at the university’s Coady Institute since 2009.

The Fall Convocation Ceremony will be held at the Charles V. Keating Centre at 3 p.m. The university will live-stream the ceremony,a link can be found on the school’s Facebook page.