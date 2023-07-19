St. FX University’s Mulroney Institute of Government Co-Sponsors National Survey

St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government recently co-sponsored a Canada-

wide Confederation of Tomorrow survey.

The survey is an annual study conducted by an association of public policy and socio-economic research organizations looking to hear from Canadians on major issues.

Andrew Parkin, executive director of the Environics Institute, said STFX was one of six organizations involved. He said the survey was wide ranging on a number of issues, priorities and how residents feel about the different levels of government. He noted one thing that stood out when looking at results from the Atlantic Provinces is that the level of satisfaction about the direction of the country has fallen over the last few years.

He also noted the survey found women in particular are concerned about the health care system.

The 2023 study consists of a survey of 5,365 adults, conducted by the Environics Institute for Survey Research, a non-profit agency tracking public opinion in Canada. The survey was carried out online between January 26 and February 9; and by telephone in the territories between January 24 and February 26.