St. FX X-Ring Ceremony and Fall Convocation will be In-Person Ceremonies

STFX University has announced they will host in-person ceremonies for X Ring and fall convocation this year.

Murray Kyte, StFX VP of Advancement, shared the announcement on Facebook, adding both events will adhere to provincial health protocols. The X Ring Ceremony is set for December 3 and fall convocation is set for December 4.

Since members of the public are allowed, proof of full vaccination along with a government issued ID card or passport will be required for all attending the events, including students. Details are set to be finalized in the coming weeks.