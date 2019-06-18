St. James United Church Social Justice Committee Raises Accessibility Issues at Antigonish Town Council

Following a presentation from the St. James United Church Social Justice Committee during Monday night’s Antigonish Town Council meeting, the mayor said more needs to be done.

The presentation centred on accessibility within the town and highlighted some areas where improvements are needed. Specifically mentioned was the fact there are no blue parking spots on one side of Main Street.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town’s accessibility committee has done a good job but there is room to grow.

Boucher said the town is proud of the fact they were one of the first municipalities in the province to form an accessibility committee. She said next on the agenda is an accessibility plan for the town.