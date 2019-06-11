Stellarton begins job search for New Police Chief

Stellarton is searching for a new chief of police. Current Chief Don Hussher is

retiring in October, and last night Stellarton town council voted to begin the jobsearch. Hussher currently serves as chief of both the Stellarton and Westville Police Departments. Mayor Danny MacGillivray says they are going ahead with or without Westville.

MacGillivary says the search for a new chief will begin very soon.

Councillor Simon Lawand was the lone vote against the motion. He’s concerned that having a new chief for only Stellarton will mean increased costs for the town, and could lead to less co-operation with Westville.