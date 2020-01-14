Bishop Insurance Group
Advertisement

Stellarton Council gives first reading to by-laws on Noise and Water Use

This entry was posted in News on .

Two new bylaws have passed first reading at Monday night’s meeting of Stellarton town council. One is a proposed Noise Complaint Bylaw, and the other would give the town the ability to restrict water usage during times of low flow in the East River. The text of the two draft bylaws will soon be posted on the town website – the public can offer feedback before second reading takes place at next month’s meeting of council.