Stellarton Man Faces Multiple Weapons Charges

Stellarton Police charged a 38-year-old Stellarton man with multiple weapon offences after a

traffic stop last night.

At approximately 1 a.m. members of the Stellarton Police Service stopped a vehicle on South Foord Street in Stellarton in relation to an ongoing investigation. A male occupant of the vehicle was arrested without incident on an outstanding warrant and as a result of the stop, police seized a loaded firearm, ammunition, crystal meth, and an amount of cash.

The man faces charges of Unsafe storage of a firearm, Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, Carrying a concealed weapon, Unauthorized possession of a firearm, Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle, Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, Possession of firearm where serial number has been defaced, Possession of Weapons Contrary to a Prohibition Order, and two counts of Breach of a court order.

The matter is still under investigation and further charges related to the Motor Vehicle Act and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are expected.