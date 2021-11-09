Stellarton Receives Additional Funding from the Province

The town of Stellarton received a funding boost from the province. In a letter to town council,

Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr says that Stellarton is getting a one-time doubling of the usual Municipal Finance Capacity Grant and Town Foundation Grant for a total of $500,684. Lohr also says that he understands that costs for municipal councils have increased over the years, and his department is preparing a new memorandum of understanding with regards to assisting municipalities going forward. Stellarton council voted unanimously to place the half million dollars from the province into its reserves.