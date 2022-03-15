Stellarton to Seek Federal Infrastructure Funding

Stellarton council has given the go-ahead to the CAO and Town Engineer to apply for federal infrastructure money.

At last night’s meeting of council, a resolution was passed to apply to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Project for funds to apply to water and sewer upgrades for sections of Clairmont Avenue and Kirk Avenue.

The Clairmont Avenue project is estimated to cost $1.8 million, and the Kirk Avenue project is estimated at just under $1.56 million.

When asked if the town has applied before, CAO Susan Higdon told council that during her tenure, 2 of 4 infrastructure projects applied for were approved.