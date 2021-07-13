Stellarton Town Council holds Dangerous and Unsightly hearing on Two Properties

Two properties in Stellarton were subject to a dangerous and unsightly hearing at last night’s

meeting of council. After the building inspector brought council up to date, the owners laid out to council why they need more time to complete needed repairs. Mayor Danny MacGillivray says these hearings are a balancing act for council.

Council decided that both properties must submit a structural engineer’s report within thirty days. The property at 22 Bunker Hill was then given a further 60 days to complete the needed repairs or face a demolition order. The property at 339 South Foord Street was given 120 days to complete repairs, following a submitted engineer’s report.