Stellarton Woman Injured in Two Car Collision on Highway 104 in Cumberland County

Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Upper Nappan.

Yesterday, at approximately 12:27 p.m., Cumberland County District RCMP, fire and EHS, responded to a report of a collision on Highway 104. Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a Grey Subaru Forester was travelling Eastbound in the Westbound lane when it collided head on with a Grey Ford F-150.

The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru, a 61-year-old Prince Edward Island woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford, a 59-year-old Stellarton woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation remains ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.