Steve Konchalski ends his 46-year career as St. FX Men’s Basketball Coach Today

The winningest coach in Canadian university basketball is hanging up his whistle.

Steve Konchalski is stepping down as the head coach of the StFX Men’s Basketball team officially today. Since 1975, Konchalski led his charges to nine AUS titles and three national titles, while also earning CIS coach of the year honours in 2001. During his career he also served as the assistant and head coach to the Canadian national team.

When asked about what he is most proud of in his career, Konchalski said it’s two things; a consistent program on the court, noting his teams made the playoffs in 42 of the 45 seasons there were playoffs, and graduating athletes off the court.

As for regrets, Konchalski said he doesn’t really have any.

Konchalski says it’s going to be a big adjustment with not having a team to coach for the first time in 50 years, adding he plans to remain connected to basketball in some way.