StFX and Maritime Launch Services sign MOU

It`s signed.

StFX University and Maritime Launch Services signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this afternoon.

Maritime Launch Services is the company behind a proposed private commercial space launch site around two to three kilometres south of Canso, capable of launching satellites into low Earth orbit.

Richard Isenor, vice president of research and graduate studies, said he is hoping the partnership will create new research opportunities for faculty and students. He said the school is also hoping it will provide employment opportunities for graduates. Down the road, they may also look at new academic programs.

MLS president and CEO Steve Matier said it`s about building human capitol in a rural area of Nova Scotia.

A release from StFX states the possible opportunities for research are in the areas of computer sciences, chemical analysis, environmental monitoring, and aquatic resources.