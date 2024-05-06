Mila Mulroney addressed STFX graduates during convocation ceremonies

Dr. Mila Mulroney, wife of former Prime Minister and STFX alum Brian Mulroney, offered an address to graduates during the university’s spring convocation on Sunday morning.

Mila, who received an honorary degree from STFX in 2004, said Brian came to STFX full of hope and ambition, as well as an intuitive understanding of human nature. It was at STFX, she said, that Brian learned the power of ideas that can change the world. It was here, she said, that he learned a good education wasn’t principally to provide a standard of living but rather a standard of life.

Brian loved STFX and appreciated the opportunity it provided him, she said, and from that appreciation came commitment.

It’s a tradition that former prime ministers establish a library or museum to keep their papers, journals, and documents. MIla said Brian always felt STFX would be the spot for such a building, but determined over time it would be more beneficial to establish an institute dedicated to the promotion of public service and politics, passions he discovered at STFX. However, when Brian began discussing his vision, Mila said not everyone he spoke to was immediately supportive.

Mila said while Brian’s philanthropy extended beyond education, his great satisfaction upon leaving office, came from the knowledge that people have and will continue to benefit from bursaries and scholarships that opened the doors of opportunity.

Mila said Brian, who passed away in February, wanted to attend Sunday’s convocation, noting the last few months have been difficult. She said the family is thankful to be among friends and in a place Brian loved so much. She asked the graduates to please be inspired by Brian’s legacy of love for country and public service.