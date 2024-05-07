STFX instructors and professors received distinctions during Sunday’s convocation ceremonies

Four STFX instructors and professors received distinctions during the convocation ceremonies hosted at the university on Sunday.

In the morning, the Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award went to Dr. Peter Kikkert, coordinator of the university’s Public Policy and Governance Program.

Kikkert is an associate professor and Research Fellow with the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at StFX. Nominators described Kikkert’s unwavering dedication to each student’s success and learning outcomes, his nurturing of individual potential, and preparation for real-world challenges.

Dr. Leona English was named Professor Emerita.

English is a leader in the field of adult education, both in Canada and internationally. She joined the StFX Department of Adult Education in 1996, where she has had an exceptional career as a professor and researcher. Her main areas of scholarship include gender and learning, spirituality, and adult education.

In the afternoon, the University Research Award went to Dr. Dan Robinson with the Faculty of Education.

Robinson joined the StFX Faculty of Education in 2009 and quickly established himself as an outstanding teacher, scholar, researcher, and leader. Currently, he serves as both the Chair of the Department of Curriculum and Leadership, and Coordinator of PhD in Educational Studies. He has over 100 publications, including over 70 peer-reviewed journal articles, three books, 15 book chapters, and over 10 teacher resources.

The Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award in the afternoon went to Dr. Riley Olstead with the Department of Sociology.

Student nominators spoke highly of Olstead, noting as a teacher she pushed students to think critically about the world, with another noting they were inspired and empowered by the compassion and tenacity of instructors like Olstead.