STFX Spring Convocation set for Sunday

Spring convocation for STFX University runs this weekend and events kick off today to begin the celebration.

An indigenous Pin Ceremony runs this evening at 5 p.m., followed by the Xaverian Farewell, and Grad night at the Inn.

On Saturday, a grad brunch and business grad barbeque will be followed by convocation mass at 4 p.m., with a chancellor’s reception at 7 p.m. and an end of the road supersub at the Mackay room at 8.

The morning convocation ceremony for education, arts, music, and business administration grads begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The afternoon convocation for science, nursing, human kinetics, nutrition, and engineering students is set for 3 p.m., both at the Keating Centre.

STFX president Andy Hakin said this graduating class feels special for him, noting the classes that will walk across the stage on Sunday entered the university the same time he did. Hakin pointed to the Indigenous Pin Ceremony, which is new to the convocation events.

Hakin also noted it will be the last convocation for chancellor John Peacock, who has served as chancellor since 2018.