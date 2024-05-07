STFX university recognizes one of its own with honorary degree

During convocation ceremonies on Sunday, STFX University bestowed an honorary degree to Antigonish resident J. Thomas Langley.

Langley graduated from StFX in 1961 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and joined the StFX Business Office in 1963. Four years later, he was appointed comptroller, holding that position until 1976. Langley earned a master’s degree in university administration from the University of Nebraska (1971) and a Certified General Accounting designation in 1970.

He served for 40 years at STFX, including 26 years in the position of Vice President Finance and Administration and Secretary-Treasurer. He held this position from 1976 until his retirement in 2002.

During his tenure, Langley supported six StFX presidents, implemented significant changes to the financial administration of the university with the introduction of new technology and computerization, and was instrumental in expanding the employee benefits program.

Professionally, Langley served as president of the Canadian Association of Business Officers , as a consultant to the Nova Scotia Department of Education, and as a board member with the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, the Canadian University Reciprocal Insurance Exchange, and with the StFX Board of Governors. Locally, he served on the board of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation and Antigonish Minor Soccer. He is a founding director and current chair of the Bishop William E. Power Foundation.

Langley said it would be difficult to think of his life without STFX, noting he studied at the Antigonish university and then worked there for almost 40 years. His wife graduated from Mount St. Bernard College, all four of his children graduated from STFX, and two grandchildren already graduated while four more were a part of the 2024 graduating class.

Calling his family his greatest fortune and blessing, Langley offered the graduates some of the same advice he would offer loved ones.

He encouraged the graduates not to sit back but to stand up, and thanked them for giving him hope.