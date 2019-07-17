Strait Regional Centre for Education projects a drop in Enrollment; Current Staffing Levels to be Maintained

The budget and enrollment numbers for the Strait Regional Centre for Education are now available.

Paul Landry, Regional Executive Director of Education for the SRCE, said the budget for the upcoming school year is $96.3 million dollars, which he said is a 4.4 per cent increase over last year. The SRCE receives its budget from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

Landry said the increase enables the SRCE to grow and expand some of its programs and support services. For example, they will add inclusive education supports of 13.5 positions, which he said includes both non-teaching and teaching positions. This is on top of the 18 new positions they received last year. With that said, Landry said they will maintain the current staffing levels.

As for enrollment, the projected number at the moment is 5,840 students, which he said is a decline of around 250 students. However, he said that is a typically fluid number as they move through the summer.

Landry said the SRCE is continuing to hire teaching and non-teaching positions for the upcoming year. He also noted the current class cap will remain in place.