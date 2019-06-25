Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Department to be temporary closed Wednesday

The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston is facing another

temporary closure. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the ER will be shut down from 7 Wednesday morning until 8 a.m. Thursday. There’s no doctors available to cover the shifts.

This is the second closure of the emergency department in recent days; it also wasn’t accepting patients this past weekend.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911 particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor. For general health advice and information, call 811, a service staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.