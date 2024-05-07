Students receive recognitions during STFX convocation

STFX University hosted its spring convocations for the over 1,000 graduates this year, with a number of students received recognition for their four years of study.

In the morning ceremony, university gold medals, awarded to students with the highest average in the final three years of an honours, advanced major, or major degree program went to Bachelor of arts students Katherine Starr from Antigonish and Wesley Fairhurst from Calgary, music student Michael Tellum, Antigonish, and education student Shelly Whynot, Liverpool, Nova Scotia.

The ONEX Corporation Gold Medal Bachelor of Business Administration went to Lucas Seto, Dartmouth, while the governor general medal, for the highest overall average in a thesis-based graduate program, went to Kelly O`Neil from Haliax.

In the afternoon ceremony, university gold medals went to Bachelor of Science graduate Simon Maltby, Port Hastings; Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduate Sophia Jabbour, Halifax; Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition graduate Emily Steeves, Riverview, NB; Bachelor of Arts/Science in Human Kinetics graduate Kristen Marshall, Whitby, ON; Bachelor of Arts and Science graduate Kathleen Dolan, Halifax; and Diploma in Engineering graduate Lyza Ells, Antigonish.

Maltby also received the governor general medal, for the highest average in the final three years of study.