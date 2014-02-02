Suspect Wanted in Connection with a New Glasgow Home Invasion Arrested

New Glasgow Regional Police say a suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion that occurred last Thursday has been arrested.

Police say 19-year-old William Michael Gilmore, also known as Liam Gilmore, who was wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant, was arrested without incident last night in Brampton, Ontario.

Thursday’s home invasion occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Albert Street in New Glasgow.

The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Police thank the public, media and policing partners with Ontario’s Peel Regional Police and the RCMP in Nova Scotia for their help in apprehending the suspect.