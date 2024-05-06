STFX Univeristy hosts spring convocation ceremonies

STFX University hosted its spring convocation ceremonies on Sunday for over 1,000 graduates.

The morning ceremony was for education, arts, music, and business administration graduates. The afternoon convocation for science, nursing, human kinetics, nutrition, and engineering students

Honorary degree recipients from the morning convocation ceremony included Christine Schwarzman and Stephen A. Schwarzman from New York City, and Elder Sister Dorothy Moore who graduated from STFX in 1974. In the afternoon, STFX University conferred an honorary degree to Antigonish resident J. Thomas Langley.

Prior to the afternoon and morning ceremonies, university chancellor Dr. John Peacock addressed the graduates for the final time as chancellor. He told the crowd that in a sense, he was also graduating. Speaking to the outgoing students, Peacock reflected on his own university journey at STFX.

Peacock told the graduates the privilege of education comes with a responsibility of action, and asked they bring themselves to the world fully, kindly, and with goodness, and to make the world a better place.