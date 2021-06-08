Tearmann Society Executive Director Donna Smith to Retire in July

A well-known community leader in Pictou County is retiring. Donna Smith will be stepping down from her position as the Executive Director of the Pictou County Tearmann Society for Abused

Women in July. Smith has served in a number of roles with Tearmann over the years, beginning as a house counsellor in 2002. Smith served as Executive Director of Tearmann for the past five years.

Smith has served in several other senior postions with local organizations, including Exeuctive Director of Pictou County Roots for Youth and Executive Director of the Pictou County Women’s Centre.

Smith is also known and respected in the province and beyond as an insightful, compassionate, visionary, feminist leader who has championed equality, empowered women and has worked tirelessly to eliminate violence again women.