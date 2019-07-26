The Jubilee will be a bit bigger this year thanks to federal funding

July 26 MD Fraser jubilee funding

Local arts and culture received a boost from the federal government yesterday.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced $41,700 in funding for the New Glasgow Riverfront Music Jubilee Society. The funding comes from the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program and will support the festival, which is set for August 2-4.

Fraser described the jubilee as the biggest music festival in New Glasgow. He said the government takes the need to promote local events seriously. With more money, bigger acts will be able to perform, which will mean more people will want to attend the jubilee, which Fraser called a great time for the entire community.

A release from the government states the festival programming includes various musical performances, including performances by local youth, and song-writing circles. Organizers are counting on the participation of 473 volunteers and they’re expecting an audience of 6,000 people