The Province Addresses Recommendations on First Independent Review of the Accessibility Act.

The Province says it is taking action to address the recommendations for the first independent review of the Accessibility Act.

The review was led by St. FX University Sociology Professor and disability scholar Dr. Katie Aubrecht.

In a release the provincial Justice Department says work is underway in six priority areas to address recommendations of the review, including accelerating standards development and increasing involvement of people from diverse backgrounds with disabilities.

Other priority areas including improving communications and broadening community engagement, and increasing supports for public sector organizations identified in the act’s general regulations and other sectors.

Additional priorities are monitoring accessibility improvements in healthcare, justice and housing; and strengthening monitoring, accountability and progress reporting.